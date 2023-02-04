IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,877 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.92% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO opened at $65.05 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $61.66 and a 52-week high of $75.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th.

