IFP Advisors Inc Buys 3,002 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.4% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.07.

Shares of HON stock opened at $202.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

