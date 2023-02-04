IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,754 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Starbucks by 29.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after buying an additional 3,133,826 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,708 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,318,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $635,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $482,273,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.65.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $104.30 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.31 and a 200 day moving average of $93.39.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

