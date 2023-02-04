IFP Advisors Inc Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,199 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 2.23% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 499.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 404,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 337,380 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 26,043.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 177,354 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1,250.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 147,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 136,886 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 479.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 86,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,804,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAAR opened at $29.92 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $37.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.736 per share. This represents a $6.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

