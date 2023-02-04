IFP Advisors Inc Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $119.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.80. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.371 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

