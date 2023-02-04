IFP Advisors Inc Has $6.88 Million Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,834 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,106 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,948,300 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $100,784,000 after buying an additional 5,493,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,261,000 after buying an additional 1,382,569 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 514.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,756,385 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $69,307,000 after buying an additional 7,146,133 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,857,833 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $88,656,000 after acquiring an additional 128,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,887.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,702.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.42) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

