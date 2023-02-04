IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 3,072 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 230.9% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 68,598 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $751,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 20,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $45.53 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.92.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.