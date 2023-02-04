IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $41.96

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.96 ($0.52) and traded as low as GBX 20.10 ($0.25). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 20.80 ($0.26), with a volume of 352,519 shares.

IGas Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 41.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37. The stock has a market cap of £25.98 million and a P/E ratio of 107.89.

About IGas Energy

(Get Rating)

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IGas Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGas Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.