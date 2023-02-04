IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) CEO Sells $44,233.83 in Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) CEO Rahul D. Ballal sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $44,233.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,696 shares in the company, valued at $471,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

IMARA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRA opened at $4.97 on Friday. IMARA Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $5.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14.

Get IMARA alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of IMARA by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,025,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 734,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IMARA by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 39,007 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of IMARA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IMARA by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 38,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IMARA in the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.