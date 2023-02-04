IMC Chicago LLC Buys Shares of 56,420 Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 56,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,541,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMV. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 6.0% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 47,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $2,150,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of TMV opened at $108.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.43. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $59.10 and a 52-week high of $183.13.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

