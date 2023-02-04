Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Incyte from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.11.

INCY stock opened at $83.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $86.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Incyte had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,970 shares of company stock worth $9,447,367. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,638,000 after buying an additional 238,448 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,524,554,000 after buying an additional 2,007,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,644,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,309,121,000 after buying an additional 585,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,552,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,609,000 after purchasing an additional 100,077 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,542,000 after purchasing an additional 56,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

