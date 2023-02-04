InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.23

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and traded as high as $7.60. InnovAge shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 40,868 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of InnovAge from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of InnovAge from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get InnovAge alerts:

InnovAge Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91.

Institutional Trading of InnovAge

InnovAge ( OTCMKTS:INNV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $171.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in InnovAge during the second quarter valued at $492,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in InnovAge by 45.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in InnovAge by 240.8% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in InnovAge during the third quarter valued at $5,444,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in InnovAge during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

About InnovAge

(Get Rating)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.