Insider Buying: 3i Group plc (LON:III) Insider Purchases £49,737.60 in Stock

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating) insider Jasi Halai bought 3,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,570 ($19.39) per share, for a total transaction of £49,737.60 ($61,427.20).

Jasi Halai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Jasi Halai bought 11 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($16.55) per share, for a total transaction of £147.40 ($182.04).

On Wednesday, November 30th, Jasi Halai purchased 11 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,347 ($16.64) per share, with a total value of £148.17 ($182.99).

Shares of III opened at GBX 1,636.50 ($20.21) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.93 billion and a PE ratio of 442.30. 3i Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,042 ($12.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,651.50 ($20.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,389.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,261.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 23.25 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. 3i Group’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on III. Barclays upped their price target on 3i Group from GBX 2,025 ($25.01) to GBX 2,275 ($28.10) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, 3i Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,366.33 ($16.87).

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

