Insider Buying: Tambourah Metals Limited (ASX:TMB) Insider Purchases 3,000,000 Shares of Stock

Tambourah Metals Limited (ASX:TMB – Get Rating) insider Rita Brooks acquired 3,000,000 shares of Tambourah Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$300,000.00 ($211,267.61).

Tambourah Metals Stock Performance

