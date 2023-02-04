Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Sells $33,272.50 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $33,272.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,794.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Friday, January 13th, Hussein Mecklai sold 515 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $62,083.25.

On Friday, December 16th, Hussein Mecklai sold 491 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $53,921.62.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $125.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.79. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $142.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,623,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $3,516,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.