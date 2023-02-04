Insider Selling: PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $53,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,355,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,200,442.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 12th, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $48,350.00.
PGT Innovations Stock Performance
Shares of PGTI opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.38. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $23.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGT Innovations
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on PGTI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
PGT Innovations Company Profile
PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.