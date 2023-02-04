Insider Selling: PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $53,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,355,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,200,442.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 12th, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $48,350.00.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of PGTI opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.38. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $23.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $385.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.89 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PGTI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Further Reading

