Insider Selling: Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Insider Sells $22,397.50 in Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 425 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $22,397.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $56.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.15. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.47.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 41.04%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRGS. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Progress Software Corp. is a global software company, which engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

