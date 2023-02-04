Insider Selling: Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) VP Sells $68,600.00 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles Jeffrey Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of Teradyne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80.

NASDAQ TER opened at $107.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.54. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $127.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.32.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Teradyne by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Teradyne by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Teradyne by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.90.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

