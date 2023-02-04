Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Sells $2,325,277.80 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 78,930 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $2,325,277.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,267,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,622,965.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

On Wednesday, February 1st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 61,834 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $1,794,422.68.

On Monday, January 23rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 36,512 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $1,034,750.08.

On Thursday, January 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 69,839 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $1,854,923.84.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 88,372 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,318,881.28.

On Friday, January 13th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 94,199 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $2,500,041.46.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 79,065 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,074,665.60.

On Monday, January 9th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,801 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $899,605.85.

On Friday, January 6th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,179 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $1,729,257.27.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,177 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $209,167.66.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 6,850 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $175,291.50.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ VIR opened at $30.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $374.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,790,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after buying an additional 291,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.