Intel Co. (INTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 6th

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share by the chip maker on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th.

Intel has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Intel has a dividend payout ratio of 80.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Intel to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.0%.

INTC opened at $30.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.14. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intel will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.02.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 58,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,797 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

