Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NTLA. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.16.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.90. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $104.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 859.92% and a negative return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,182.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $248,302.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,533,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,182.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $431,934. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,657,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,409,000 after acquiring an additional 142,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,305,000 after acquiring an additional 108,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,128,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,930,000 after buying an additional 240,741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,305,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,089,000 after buying an additional 510,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after buying an additional 746,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

