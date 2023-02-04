Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $4.20 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.60.

Separately, Grupo Santander cut shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.73.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

INTR opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $4.63.

Institutional Trading of Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $162.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inter & Co, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $2,043,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,089,000. 35.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

