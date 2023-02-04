Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,314,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,121. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $137.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $203,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

