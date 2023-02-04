International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,837 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in International Business Machines by 35.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,006 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 264.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,046 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $136.94 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $123.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.81, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

