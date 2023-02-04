International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Truist Financial

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IP. Bank of America dropped their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered International Paper from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.82.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE IP opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.41. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.23.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in International Paper by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

