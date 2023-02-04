Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Price Performance

NYSE VLT opened at $11.15 on Friday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 25.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

