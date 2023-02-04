Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PID) Trading Down 0.4%

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PID – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.89 and last traded at $17.94. Approximately 266,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 382,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95.

