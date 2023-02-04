Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Little Harbor Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Little Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.8% of Little Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Little Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,792,000 after buying an additional 372,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,624,000 after buying an additional 78,756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,727,000 after buying an additional 143,095 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,433,000 after purchasing an additional 119,648 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,468,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $306.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.02. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $371.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

