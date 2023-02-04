Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 138,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $522,000. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 23,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 15,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $306.18 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $371.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.02.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

