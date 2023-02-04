Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0385 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $12.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

