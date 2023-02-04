Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0385 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $12.16.
About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
