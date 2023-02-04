Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Get Rating) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $25.20. 74 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,660,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,987 shares in the last quarter.

