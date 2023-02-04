IOST Trading Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 4th. During the last seven days, IOST has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One IOST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a total market capitalization of $202.00 million and $16.34 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IOST

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

