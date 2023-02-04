Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.42

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.42 and traded as high as $26.42. Ipsen shares last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 814 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IPSEY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ipsen from €84.00 ($91.30) to €86.00 ($93.48) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ipsen from €107.00 ($116.30) to €108.00 ($117.39) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Ipsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on Ipsen from €139.00 ($151.09) to €142.00 ($154.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.44.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

