iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.82 and last traded at $50.75. Approximately 3,211,719 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 5,006,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.02.
