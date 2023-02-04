iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC) Trading 8.8% Higher

iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC – Get Rating) traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.16 and last traded at $17.74. 13,248 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 6,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF Trading Down 5.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 7.33% of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.