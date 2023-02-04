iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,582 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned 0.08% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7,192.9% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,910,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,856,680 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,509,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,931,000 after buying an additional 119,837 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,280,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,075,000 after buying an additional 235,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,099.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,980,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,870,000 after buying an additional 1,815,311 shares during the last quarter.

ISTB stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.

