iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Matisse Capital’s Largest Position

Matisse Capital reduced its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,539 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of Matisse Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 41,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 101.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 378,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,813,000 after buying an additional 189,981 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $51.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.56. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $54.73.

