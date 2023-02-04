iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.1% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $893,093,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554,300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,409 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $66.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.11. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.