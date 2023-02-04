iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV) Stock Price Up 1.8%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.25 and last traded at $77.86. Approximately 1,208,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,023,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.52.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.77 and a 200 day moving average of $70.26.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.