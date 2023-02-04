iShares MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBB) Stock Price Down 0%

iShares MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBB – Get Rating) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $96.38 and last traded at $96.43. 1,877,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 3,137,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.45.
iShares MBS ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.72 and a 200-day moving average of $94.53.
