iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Holdings Lowered by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,410 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

EFV stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.