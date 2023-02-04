iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Shares Down 1.3%

iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Rating) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.79 and last traded at $31.85. 70,216 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 66,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.27.

iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.45.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $840,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,448,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 565.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 80,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 68,681 shares in the last quarter.

