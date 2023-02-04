iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Cut by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,458 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $107.88 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $113.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.75 and its 200-day moving average is $105.53.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

