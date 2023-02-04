iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $238.55 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $285.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

