Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of ISR opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Isoray has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $56.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.

Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 91.45%. The company had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Isoray will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

