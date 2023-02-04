Itiquira Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.16. 3,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 1,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Itiquira Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itiquira Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Itiquira Acquisition stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU – Get Rating) by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Itiquira Acquisition were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Itiquira Acquisition Company Profile

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies operating in the healthcare, education, consumer, and technology sectors primarily in Brazil.

