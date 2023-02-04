Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Up 4.0 %

JAGX stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.15 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 502.84% and a negative return on equity of 823.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -48.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Health

About Jaguar Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

