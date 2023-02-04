Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGXGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Up 4.0 %

JAGX stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.15 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 502.84% and a negative return on equity of 823.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -48.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jaguar Health

(Get Rating)

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.