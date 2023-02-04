Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
JAGX stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.65.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.15 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 502.84% and a negative return on equity of 823.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -48.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.
