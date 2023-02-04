Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) Stock Price Down 10%

Janel Co. (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.00 and last traded at $36.01. Approximately 598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Janel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average is $44.62.

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Janel had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $73.71 million during the quarter.

About Janel

Janel Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated logistics and freight forwarding services. It operates through the following segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides customs brokerage, warehousing, and distribution services and other value-added logistics services.

