JasmyCoin Price Tops $0.0056 on Major Exchanges (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, JasmyCoin has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One JasmyCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JasmyCoin has a market capitalization of $262.12 million and approximately $38.83 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
JasmyCoin Profile
JasmyCoin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,599,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.
