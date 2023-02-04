JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 261.43 ($3.23).

Several research firms recently commented on JD. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.28) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 735 ($9.08) to GBX 630 ($7.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 185 ($2.28) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Andy Higginson bought 159,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £241,153.04 ($297,830.11).

JD opened at GBX 186.65 ($2.31) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 137.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 123.57. The company has a market cap of £9.63 billion and a PE ratio of 3,025.00. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of GBX 88.40 ($1.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 229.40 ($2.83). The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

